'TV's Top 5': A Trip to 'Lovecraft Country' With Showrunner Misha Green

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are also joined by Kim Masters for a segment exploring "the great reckoning" in the industry.

This week's five topics are:

1. The TV industry's "great reckoning."

THR editor-at-large Kim Masters joins the show this week for a segment that explores the major executive shake-ups happening at WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal and how this is truly a turning point as the industry attempts to position itself for the streaming world and survive the financial impact of the pandemic.

2. Comedy Central's future comes into focus.

Two critically praised shows are moving — but not to a streaming platform you'd expect. This segment explores why it's happening, what the moves say about the linear cabler's scripted future and its larger strategy as part of ViacomCBS.

3. Black-ish's controversial episode surfaces.

Hulu, not ABC, has released the controversial episode of Kenya Barris' award-winning comedy. This segment explores the controversy that led to the prolific showrunner decamping Disney. P

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

This week, Misha Green joins the show to discuss HBO's highly anticipated drama, Lovecraft Country. The former Underground showrunner opens up about balancing racial allegories with pulp fiction, how the show was shopped to multiple other outlets and why she and producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams sold it to HBO. Additionally, Green opens up about the show's future and how she hopes to see it live on — in its current form — for multiple seasons.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Lovecraft Country, Ted Lasso, Teenage Bounty Hunters, World's Toughest Race and High Score.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.