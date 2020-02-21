'TV's Top 5': An Interview With the Creator of Amazon's Nazi-Hunting Drama

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by David Weil of 'Hunters,' plus a critical look at the year in TV so far and more.

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is winding down after an insanely busy crush of breaking news from streamers, cable and broadcast networks alike.

This week's five topics are:

1. The year in TV, so far.

THR's new critic Inkoo Kang joins the show this week for a segment in which she and Dan discuss their favorite TV of the year so far — and their answers may surprise you (have you heard of The Circle?).

The discussion begins at the 4:14 mark.

2. Pilot season and the evolving TV studio strategy.

Last week, we offered two segments looking at this year's crop of broadcast pilots and what this crazy time of year is like for a network (thanks to special guest Michael Thorn from Fox). This segment goes inside the studio system and examines the evolving strategy that comes along with major companies now also tasked with supplying content to an in-house streaming platform.

The analysis begins at the 18:42 mark.

3. Mailbag!

In this recurring segment, we answer listener questions. This week, we examine which streaming services should be rolled into one (looking at you, ViacomCBS); how critics keep track of what content they're watching; and if Netflix is shooting itself in the foot with its penchant for axing originals after only a few seasons.

The Q&A begins at the 26:10 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: David Weil

In this weekly segment, the showrunner behind Amazon's Nazi-hunting series Hunters joins the show for a deep-dive interview about the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman drama. Weil also discusses how the 1970s-set series will confront today's rising tide of anti-Semitism, what he hopes viewers to take away from the series and just how much they should be unnerved by the show.

The interview begins at the 38:49 mark.

5. Critic's Corner

As always, every episode ends with Dan offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, as we continue to expand this segment, he weighs in on AMC's Better Call Saul and ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, which wraps its run on Feb. 21.

Tune in starting at the 1:17:09 mark.

Coming next week: Part two of our Better Call Saul interview with showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

Coming next week: Part two of our Better Call Saul interview with showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.





