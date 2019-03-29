'TV's Top 5': A Closer Look at Apple's Presentation and the Future of The CW

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

This week's five topics are:

1. Apple's Hollywood debut. THR digital editor Natalie Jarvey joins the podcast this week to break down the tech giant's formal video unveiling. The iPhone maker talked extensively about a new credit card, a video game hub and magazine offering (which THR is participating in) but when it came to its scripted originals, the star-studded presentation was surprisingly light on details. The analysis starts at the 1:46 mark.



2. The future of The CW. The younger-skewing broadcast network is in the midst of a crossroads. Critical darlings Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (and iZombie) are ending this season. Next year, the network will say farewell to its last WB Network holdover Supernatural as well as Arrow (with an abbreviated final season). Will The CW attempt another Supernatural spinoff after a number of failed attempts? What's more, does it need one given that the Mark Pedowitz-led broadcaster has spinoffs in the works based on Riverdale and Jane the Virgin? The discussion starts at the 10:59 mark.

3. Mailbag! Last week, we unveiled a reader line — TVsTop5@THR.com — and you delivered! In the first listener-driven Q&A segment, Goldberg and Fienberg touch on topics including the Jussie Smollett saga, the current season of CBS' Survivor and the forecast of all the upcoming streaming services. The segment starts at the 20:41 mark.

4. Baseball is back! Avid fans Goldberg and Fienberg, whose teams met in the 2018 World Series, forecast the season ahead and share what they're excited about now that Major League Baseball is back in action. (Plus there's a bet involved.) The fun starts at the 30:52 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his critical thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on HBO's Barry, CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone and, speaking of baseball, IFC's Brockmire. Tune in starting at the 38:24 mark.

