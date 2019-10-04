'TV's Top 5': Are TNT and TBS Going Off the Rails With 'Snowpiercer'?

"Snowpiercer" has already been on two networks, had two showrunners and two directors — and won't even air until 2020.

This week's five topics are:

1. Four is the new six. An increasing number of scripted originals are ending after four seasons — specifically comedies and dramas on Netflix. In this segment, Goldberg and Fienberg discuss the why behind the shorter season runs and how it could impact creators and outlets like Netflix. The segment begins at the 4:11 mark.



2. Network check-in: TBS and TNT. With the streaming wars in the backdrop, WarnerMedia-owned basic cable networks TBS and TNT — on the surface at least — are struggling to determine just what they are. TBS was exclusively focused on comedy but now has ordered a new drama. And Snowpiercer — developed for TNT back in 2016 — was just returned to the drama-focused network following a brief detour on TBS. Oh, and half-hour game shows from TBS quietly moved to TNT as well. Then there's Sesame Street's move — complete with its massive library — from HBO to upcoming streamer HBO Max. What's going on with these networks?! The discussion starts at the 15:05 mark.



3. Sports! Major League Baseball's playoffs have arrived and with it, networks like TBS and Fox are rooting for teams in major markets to advance. This segment explores why live sports — including wrestling and, yes, baseball — are increasingly in demand at broadcast and cable networks. (Oh and yeah, go Dodgers!) The sports talk begins at the 21:41 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Kit Steinkellner. The creator of Facebook Watch's critical darling Sorry for Your Loss sits down for an in-studio interview to support her dramedy about grief. She also discusses the process of how the show landed on the social networking platform, Facebook feedback and the future of the series starring Elizabeth Olson. The interview begins at the 26-minute mark.



5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on Adult Swim's Primal, Netflix's Raising Dion and Big Mouth. Tune in at the 51:04 mark.

