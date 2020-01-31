'TV's Top 5': 'BoJack Horseman' Creator on Ending the Netflix Hit; Inside the Animation Boom

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and discuss what to expect from the Super Bowl and the future of 'True Detective.'

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is winding down after an insanely busy crush of breaking news from streamers, cable and broadcast networks alike.

This week's five topics are:

1. Super Bowl 54 preview.

The biggest TV-viewing day of the year arrives Sunday as the 49ers take on the Chiefs on Fox, which will use the big game to launch the third season of celebrity singing competition series The Masked Singer. This segment breaks down what to expect from the game, the commercials and why a post-Super Bowl slot doesn't always guarantee success.

The segment begins at the 5:09 mark.

2. The future of True Detective.

This week, creator Nic Pizzolatto departed his longtime home at HBO for a lucrative overall deal with FX Productions and Fox 21 that will see him re-team with season one star Matthew McConaughey for a drama at the basic cable network. So, what does that mean for the future of the HBO anthology? And should there even be a fourth season?

The discussion begins at the 11:18 mark.

3. Inside the booming adult animation business.

As Netflix says farewell to BoJack Horseman, the streamer is making plans to continue to bulk up on its adult animation programming with a telling deal with an animation production house. Meanwhile, Amazon has picked up two new animated comedies. This segment explores why streamers — and Fox — are suddenly all-in on adult animated comedies.

The analysis begins at the 15:02 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Speaking of animated hits, the creator of Netflix critical darling BoJack Horseman joins TV's Top 5 for an in-studio interview about saying farewell to the series, why it wasn't his decision to end it and what happened with Tuca and Bertie, among other topics, as part of a lengthy and wide-ranging interview.

The conversation begins at the 20:57 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on the HBO's McMillions, Spectrum's Manhunt, CBS' Tommy, USA Network's Briarpatch and more as the broadcast networks launch their midseason programming.

Tune in at the 1:03:08 mark.

