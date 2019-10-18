'TV's Top 5': Broadcast's New Low and an Interview With the Queen of the Vampires

NBC's "Sunnyside" (left) was the first "cancellation" of the new fall season; "The Vampire Diaries" creator Julie Plec joins "TV's Top 5" this week for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are also joined by digital editor Natalie Jarvey to break down Netflix's earnings.

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunner and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Broadcast's first "casualty" has arrived — with a catch. Kal Penn vehicle Sunnyside has been pulled from NBC's schedule and is moving to a new home after scoring one additional episode. Are shows ever really canceled outright anymore? This segment takes a look at the evolution of a broadcast cancellation, starting at the 4:05 mark.

2. Apple's rocky road to Hollywood.With Apple TV+'s Nov. 1 launch around the corner, this segment looks at the highs and (many) lows that have hit the tech behemoth as it prepares to formally enter the streaming wars. The analysis begins at the 10:32 mark.

3. Netflix's third-quarter earnings, explained.THR's digital editor Natalie Jarvey joins TV's Top 5 to break down the subscriber growth, "ratings" and what it all means for the streaming giant as rival services Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock will launch in the next six months. The discussion begins at the 18:43 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Julie Plec.The self-professed "Queen of the Vampires" joins TV's Top 5 for a look at her unique career trajectory from development exec to showrunner and director as she looks ahead at the next chapter in her prolific career that has included a trilogy of CW shows in The Vampire Diaries universe. Plus hear Plec discuss possible plans for a fourth show to come from that franchise as well as what she's looking forward to doing with her streaming debut, The Girls on the Bus, at Netflix. The interview begins at the 31:19 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on Amazon's Modern Love, Netflix's Living With Yourself, Hulu's Looking for Alaska, HBO's Watchmen and Catherine the Great. Tune in at the 1:10:21 mark. (And be sure to revisit the August Showrunner Spotlight interview with Looking for Alaska creator Josh Schwartz.)



Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.





TV's Top 5 is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; genre reporter Josh Wigler's Series Regular; crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; and Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history. Other podcasts are in the works.