'TV's Top 5': On the Case With the 'Perry Mason' Creators

1. How COVID-19 is impacting broadcast schedules

This week, ABC and NBC revealed their "fall" schedules, becoming the last of the five broadcast networks to do so. This segment examines the two different approaches that have emerged. While Fox and The CW have more realistic plans for the fourth quarter, ABC, NBC and CBS have each effectively put an asterisk on their "fall" plans.



2. How COVID-19 is impacting awards season

The Oscars have been pushed back two months. The Emmys have a host and a September date — and expanded main categories — but neither have any clue of just how they plan to be presented.



3. How COVID-19 is impacting professional sports

Major League Baseball is a total mess. The NBA has some wild plans (in a dome). The NFL is allegedly on track to return on schedule. This segment looks at what's happening with MLB and how TV factors into the larger issue of why the players and commissioner/owners just can't pay ball. Plus what happens at the broadcast networks if the three sports can't return?



4. Showrunner Spotlight

Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald join the show this week to discuss HBO's Perry Mason. The longtime friends and first-time writing duo discuss the reboot's long road to the screen, working with exec producer Robert Downey Jr. and how the period drama serves as a Trojan horse to explores timely and contemporary subjects.

5. Critic's Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Perry Mason, IFC's Sherman's Showcase andNetflix's The Politician, among others.

