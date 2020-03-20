'TV's Top 5': Coronavirus and Broadcast's Future; Inside Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Liz Tigelaar (inset) joins the show this week for an interview about Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere."

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by showrunner Liz Tigelaar and also discuss how the global pandemic is impacting the TV landscape.

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we're coming to you remotely — via the wonders of Google Hangout and our incredible producers — as we do our part to keep a social distance in this uncertain time.

This week's five topics are:

1. How the coronavirus is impacting the current state of television.

Last week, shows were still in production and were powering forward without live audiences. This week, nearly nothing is still in production as the television industry has mostly shut down in a bid to help combat the global pandemic and adhere to social distancing guidelines. So how does the widespread production shutdown impact the current state of television? This segment examines the larger impact on broadcast shows, pilot season and the potential delay of the fall TV season.

Starts at the 2:13 mark.

2. Coronavirus and late-night TV.

With late-night talk shows in repeats, their respective hosts are doing their part to bring a daily dose of humor to help spruce up stale programming as they, too, work remotely.

Starts at the 14:39 mark.

3. Coronavirus and streaming.

Production on Lord of the Rings and Stranger Things has been halted. New programming is coming out — so far — as planned on established streaming platforms. But what about the upstarts that are due to launch in April and May, including Quibi, Peacock and HBO Max?

Starts at the 20:15 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Liz Tigelaar.

The writer and exec producer behind Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere joins Top 5 this week for an in-depth interview about the Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington limited series. The veteran producer also reminisces about her time working as a writer on Dawson's Creek and her conversations about that period with Little Fires co-star Joshua Jackson (aka Pacey).

The interview, which was recorded before the coronavirus impacted Hollywood, begins at the 32:49 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Feel Good and Tiger King, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem and NBC's Council of Dads. As a bonus, Fienberg and Goldberg both offer their suggestions on what to binge during the current nationwide quarantine.

Tune in starting at the 1:08:56 mark.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.





TV's Top 5 is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; genre reporter Josh Wigler's Series Regular; crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history; and Hollywood Remixed, hosted by Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Sun, which focuses on underrepresented or misrepresented stories and characters in Hollywood. Other podcasts are in the works.