'TV's Top 5': Coronavirus and Its Industry Impact; Pamela Adlon Talks 'Better Things'

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by THR's Chris Gardner for a look at the state of the town amid the global pandemic and 'Series Regular's' Josh Wigler pops in to preview 'Westworld' season three.

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is winding down after an insanely busy crush of breaking news from streamers, cable and broadcast networks alike.

This week's five topics are:

1. Coronavirus and Hollywood.

The global pandemic is having a serious impact on the entertainment sector as upfront presentations, live studio tapings, events, Broadway and so many other facets of the town are being shut down as a precaution. THR senior staff writer Chris Gardner joins the show this week to discuss coronavirus' impact on the industry, how red carpets are a thing of the past — at least for right now — and what could come next.

The segment begins at the 3:40 mark.

2. In case you missed it.

TV's Top 5 was off last week while I moved and we missed a few major stories, including Pop TV's pullback from scripted, how Grey's Anatomy handled Justin Chambers' unceremonious exit and other top stories.

The look back begins at the 16:43 mark.

3. Westworld season three preview.

THR's resident Westworld expert and Series Regular host Josh Wigler joins the show this week to preview what to expect from the rebooted third season of the HBO sci-fi drama. The spoiler-free discussion also offers a quick way for viewers to catch up on what they most need to know ahead of the show's return.

The discussion begins at the 25:21 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Pamela Adlon.

The Better Things creator, writer, star, exec producer and director joins the show this week for a deep-dive interview about her FX comedy's fourth season, what she's learned about herself in the process of doing it all, and, yes, the upcoming episode that features a record number of uses of the c-word. Warning: This segment contains sensitive language.

The interview begins at the 32:49 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his critical thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this week. Among the shows he weighs in on this week are HBO's Westworld and The Plot Against America as well as IFC's baseball comedy Brockmire.

Tune in starting at the 1:04:56 mark.

Coming next week: Little Fires Everywhere boss Liz Tiglaar joins the show for a Showrunner Spotlight segment.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.





TV's Top 5 is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; genre reporter Josh Wigler's Series Regular; crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history; and Hollywood Remixed, hosted by Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Sun, which focuses on underrepresented or misrepresented stories and characters in Hollywood. Other podcasts are in the works.