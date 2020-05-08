'TV's Top 5': 'Dead to Me' Boss Talks Season 2; Henry Winkler on Garry Marshall's Impact

Liz Feldman (inset) joins the show this week to talk all things 'Dead to Me' (left); while Henry Winkler previews ABC's Garry Marshall tribute.

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg welcome Liz Feldman for a showrunner interview while the actor behind Fonzie previews ABC's tribute special to the icon who launched his career.

This week's five topics are:

1. Will life amid the coronavirus be written into scripted shows?

THR's executive TV editor, Lacey Rose, joins the show this week to discuss how showrunners are debating if and how to incorporate what life is like during the novel coronavirus pandemic into their scripted dramas and comedies. The segment begins at the 6:12 mark.

2. Upfronts? What upfronts?

Our second topic is a check-in at the broadcast networks. This is usually "Hell Week," the insane period of news when the five networks make renewal, cancellation and new series order decisions. But with upfronts canceled and more questions remaining than answers about when production can resume, this segment looks and the decisions the networks have already made and what still needs to be done. Starts at the 15:13 mark.

3. The Happy Days of Garry Marshall preview, with special guest Henry Winkler.

The actor behind The Fonz joins us for an interview about the legendary writer, director and producer who helped launch his career. Ahead of ABC's May 12 tribute to the late Marshall, Winkler discusses the lessons he learned from his longtime friend, who today comes close to the icon's worldview and if a Happy Days update could work today. Begins at the 26:49 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Liz Feldman.

The Dead to Me creator joins the show this week to discuss season two of her Netflix dramedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, how she crafts episodic cliffhangers, how many seasons she hopes the series runs and why the sophomore run is so trope-tastic. Starts at the 43:12 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Dead to Me and The Eddy; ABC's The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, Hulu's Solar Opposites and HBO's I Know This Much Is True. Tune in at the 1:11:09 mark.

Coming next week: Graeme Manson joins us for a Showrunner Spotlight interview about TNT's Snowpiercer.

Coming next week: Graeme Manson joins us for a Showrunner Spotlight interview about TNT's Snowpiercer.