'TV's Top 5': Emmy Nominations Preview; Inside the World of HBO's 'Betty

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Emmy nominations preview.

THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg joins the show this week to preview what to expect from Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement. The ceremony is on track for Sept. 20 on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host but much more beyond that remains a mystery. In this discussion, Feinberg offers a look at how the pandemic has affected the nominations process, how rule changes including expanded categories could provide some long-overdue recognition for under the radar performances and programs and makes his best educated guesses for who will get a call early Tuesday morning. Starts at the 4:06 mark.



2. Major League Baseball returns.

As the truncated 60-game season opened this week, Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19, raising even more questions about the league's plan to resume play amid a deadly pandemic. Let's just put quote marks around "baseball season" and see what happens. Starts at the 21:56 mark.



3. Mailbag!

In this segment, Dan and I respond to listener questions about foreign unscripted acquisitions, rumors of a Big Bang Theory return, if Survivor's delay is a harbinger of things to come and why some beloved shows still aren't available to stream anywhere. If you have a question you'd like to hear us discuss on the show, email us at TVsTop5@THR.com. Starts at the 28:13 mark.



4. Showrunner Spotlight.

With programming beginning to slow because of the production shutdown, Dan and I turn the lens to a hidden gem we originally missed when it launched back in May: HBO's Betty. Showrunner Crystal Moselle joins us this week to discuss HBO's six-episode skateboarding comedy, how she collaborates with the female skateboarding collective called Skate Kitchen (the name of the feature that spawned Betty) and how the film turned into an HBO original. Moselle also explains that writers are already working the pandemic into plans for season two as she hopes to begin filming in New York in September. The interview begins at the 42:44 mark.



5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Syfy's Wynonna Earp, Netflix's Last Chance U and Epix's Helter Skelter. Tune in starting at the 1:12:08 mark.



Coming next week: An interview with Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

