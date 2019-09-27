'TV's Top 5': Emmys Aftermath and Steve Levitan on His Post-'Modern Family' Plans

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also look ahead to the 2020 awards season players.

Welcome to another episodes of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunner and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Emmys postmortem. Going host-free didn't work for Fox, which can thank the TV Academy and winners for saving the show. In this segment, we discuss the highs and lows and head-scratching moments from the 71st Primetime Emmys. The discussion begins at the 5:35 mark.

2. Emmys 2020 preview. Both of this year's comedy and drama series winners have ended, which opens up the race for Emmy gold in 2020. So who's on the (admittedly very) early radar? Is HBO's Succession — which won for drama series writing — going to help fill the void left by Game of Thrones? And what else, besides Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will keep Amazon on the map? The preview begins at the 14:03 mark.

3. October TV preview. Have we mentioned how much television there is? While September marked the return of originals on the Big 4 broadcasters, there are several new and returning (and some high-profile final seasons) coming in the month ahead. The overview begins at the 20:13 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Steve Levitan. In a wide-ranging interview, the Modern Family co-creator opens up about plans for the final season, which series finales are inspiring how he and fellow showrunner Chris Lloyd are approaching the end of the ABC family comedy. Plus Levitan opens up for the first time about his post-Modern Family plans and what he is looking to accomplish with his big new overall deal with 20th TV. The interview begins at the 24:52 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on Netflix's The Politician, among other shows. Tune in at the 46:52 mark.

