'TV's Top 5': FX on Hulu, ABC's Live Bets and 'Shameless' Boss on Life Without Emmy Rossum

1. ABC's live bets.The Little Mermaid was sorta live, sorta a critical mess and definitely a ratings win. What's next for ABC's live events department? During this segment, Fienberg shares his thoughts on what worked and what didn't about Little Mermaid, while Goldberg offers an analysis of ABC's live strategy. The segment begins at the 7:11 mark.

2. FX on Hulu. Recorded mere minutes after the news was announced, Goldberg and Fienberg explain what's going on with "FX on Hulu" and what it all means. With four shows originally developed for FX's linear network moving to a newly announced "FX on Hulu" channel of sorts, what does this mean for FX CEO John Landgraf's future within the Disney fold? The analysis begins at the 13:54 mark.

3. Disney+ preview. Launching Nov. 12, Disney's streaming service has everything for families and fanboys. What should consumers expect from the platform when it launches? Are Disney's big brands and libraries enough to compete with Netflix and the surge of new arrivals in the streaming space? Plus Fienberg offers a critical guide to many of its launch shows — with one big exception. The discussion begins at the 21:19 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: John Wells. The Shameless showrunner joins TV's Top 5 for a lengthy and compelling interview about the future of the Showtime hit without star Emmy Rossum, the value of library titles like ER and The West Wing, reboot hopes and, as a former Writers Guild president, his hopes for ending the standoff over packaging fees and affiliated studios. The interview begins at the 29:15 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on Shameless, Rick and Morty and Showtime's Back to Life. Tune in at the 1:08:04 mark.

