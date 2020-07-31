'TV's Top 5': 'Grey's Anatomy' Boss on the Responsibility to Write About the Pandemic

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also break down the Emmy nominations and explore the big change coming to AMC.

1. Emmy nominations analysis.

This segment explores the many narratives that emerged as part of this week's Emmy nominations. It's Netflix vs. HBO in some regards and Watchmen vs. the rest of the field in others. Plus, Dan weighs in on some major snubs (Pamela Adlon!) and other highlights, including diversity gains.



2. Emmy ceremony update.

Yup, it's going virtual. This segment explores the efforts that ABC and producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, are already committing to incorporating as the ceremony looks to improve upon the Zoom-focused early quarantine specials.

3. Changes at AMC.

This week, Sarah Barnett announced she'd be stepping down from her perch as president of AMC Networks Group, following hits including BBC America's Emmy darling Killing Eve. This segment explores the why behind her surprising decision to leave the post.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

This week, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff joins the show for a wide-ranging interview that includes how the writers on the ABC veteran medical drama helped change her mind about incorporating coronavirus into the upcoming season's storylines. Vernoff also opens up about the path back to production, the behind-the-scenes work happening now to get everyone back to work and if she's had cast or crew opt out of returning. Vernoff, who has drama pilot Rebel in the works at ABC, also opens up about the most bizarre pilot season ever and her hopes for the Erin Brockovich-focused pilot.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Umbrella Academy and Immigration Nation and Muppets Now on Disney+.

