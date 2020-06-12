'TV's Top 5': How Do Cop Shows Move Forward? Plus 'Love, Simon' Creators on Their Hulu Spinoff

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. TV's response to calls for police reform.

Paramount Network canceled new episodes of long-running syndicated hit Cops, while A&E pulled the plug on its mega-hit Live PD. Meanwhile, HBO Max pulled Gone With the Wind. This segment looks at the other ways in which the small screen is responding to global protests demanding police reform.



2. Mailbag.

In our recurring listener Q&A segment, this segment explores topics including how TV's cop shows, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, could handle the real-world fight over the future of policing; The Good Fight's revolving cast door; and more. If you have questions you'd like to hear Dan and I address on the show, drop us an email at TVsTop5@THR.com.



3. An update on production hurdles.

THR executive editor, television, Lacey Rose joins the show this week for a discussion on some of the new issues writers are facing as production slowly inches back to resuming. (Hint: say farewell to sex scenes and hello to CGI.)



4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger join the show this week to discuss their Love, Simon offshoot Love, Victor, and how the comedy's move from Disney+ to Hulu affected what they could and couldn't do and what a (likely) second season will look like now that they know it's on a more adult-leaning platform.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's F Is for Family as well as Hulu's Crossing Swords and Love, Victor.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.