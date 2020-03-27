'TV's Top 5': How 'One Day at a Time' Is Navigating Its Uncertain Future

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett and also explore what Peacock can do without its Olympics launchpad, how animation is bucking the production shutdown and more.

This week's five topics are:

1. How losing the Olympics impacts Peacock.

NBCUniversal's streaming service was poised to get a national launchpad from the summer Olympic games, which this week, were officially postponed. This segment explores what the streaming service does have that it can use to draw eyeballs and how the Olympics likely return in 2021 could prove to be a blessing for the ad-supported service.

Begins at the 5:17 mark.

2. Animation remains on track.

A rare bright spot amid the massive TV production shutdown: animated series are continuing to keep their wheels turning and deliver episodes to networks and streamers on schedule — with some, like Family Guy and The Simpsons — already having work on multiple installments for next season. This segment explores some of the creative ways in which they're working remotely and staying the course amid the global virus crisis.

Begins at the 12:18 mark.

3. Mailbag!

Given the reduction in the amount of breaking TV news, we're asking our loyal listeners to send us burning questions about the industry to help us fill the void. And you delivered! This segment explores topics including the potential writers strike, lessons the industry could takeaway from this unprecedented shutdown and Dan's thoughts on the current season of Survivor.

Begins at the 16:41 mark.



4. Showrunner Spotlight: Gloria Calderon Kellett.

The One Day at a Time co-showrunner (alongside Friend of the 5 Mike Royce) joins the show via Google Hangout to discuss her Netflix-turned-Pop favorite. In the interview, we discuss the Netflix jab in the season premiere and other storylines that are in the works. The conversation also includes news that the show filmed six episodes — two without its standard studio audience — before being, like hundreds of others, forced to shut down. We also discuss what it would take for production to resume, how the current season ends and its potential future given that Pop is no longer in the scripted originals space and what happens if the series is unable to resume production.

The interview begins at the 29:53 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Unorthodox and Ozark. And for more of Dan's weekly recommendations, be sure to subscribe to THR's newly launched Now See This newsletter.

Tune in at the 1:01:36 mark.

Coming next week: Dana Fox joins us for for a Showrunner Spotlight conversation about her Apple series, Home Before Dark. Until then, stay safe! Here are 60-plus episodes of TV's Top 5 if you get bored. (Seriously, don't leave the house!)

