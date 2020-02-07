'TV's Top 5': Inside 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and Disney's Big Week

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is winding down after an insanely busy crush of breaking news from streamers, cable and broadcast networks alike.

This week's five topics are:

1. Disney's big streaming gains.

THR digital editor Natalie Jarvey, a TV's Top 5 regular guest, joins the show this week to discuss Disney's first-quarter earnings and the eye-popping subscriber gains at both Disney+ and Hulu. As part of the topic, we also examine Disney+'s rollout strategy with scripted originals and if the lack of The Mandalorian and a Marvel show could slow the new service's growth.

The segment begins at the 6:29 mark.



2. What the Heck Is Up With … Showtime.

In one of our recurring network check-in segments, we put Showtime's surprising decision to cancel Ray Donovan under the microscope and take a look at the uncharacteristically rapid series order to anthology First Ladies.

The analysis begins at the 15:50 mark.



3. You Tweeted, We Responded: Mookie Betts.

Yes, this is a show in which we talk regularly about baseball. And it's a show where when listeners suggest topics on Twitter, we (sometimes) listen. This week, Dan — who is a diehard Boston Red Sox fan — and I (Dodgers all the way!) discuss the bombshell trade for Mookie Betts. Plus! I do my very best to break down the shocking trade in television terms and compare Boston unloading an MVP to networks exiting the scripted space. (Spoiler alert: I only bring up the Red Sox sign stealing allegations once.)

The dugout talk begins at the 22:08 mark.



4. Showrunner Spotlight: Dan Goor.

The co-creator of Fox-turned-NBC favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine sits down in-studio with us to discuss the seventh season of the cop comedy, if the previously announced eighth season will be its endgame, exploring new power dynamics and the status of fan-favorite episodes like the Halloween Heist and more.

The interview begins at the 27:59 mark.



5. Critic's Corner.

As always, every episode ends with Dan offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, as we continue to expand this segment, he weighs in on the final season of Showtime's Homeland, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, ABC's For Life and Netflix's Locke & Key. Plus! Dan offers his four can't-miss Oscar picks ahead of the ABC telecast.

Tune in starting at the 1:03:31 mark.

Coming next week: The co-showrunners of Netflix's Locke & Key, Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, join TV's Top 5 for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

TV's Top 5 is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; genre reporter Josh Wigler's Series Regular; crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history; and Hollywood Remixed, hosted by Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Sun, which focuses on underrepresented or misrepresented stories and characters in Hollywood. Other podcasts are in the works.