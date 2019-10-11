'TV's Top 5': Inside the Future of 'The Walking Dead' With Content Chief Scott Gimple

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are also joined by editorial director Matt Belloni to discuss Ronan Farrow's explosive new book.

This week's five topics are:

1. Ronan Farrow, NBC News and Matt Lauer. Farrow's upcoming book Catch and Kill includes some explosive new allegations, including claims that NBC News attempted to kill his exposé on Harvey Weinstein and new rape allegations against former Today host Matt Lauer. THR editorial director Matt Belloni joins TV's Top 5 this week to break down what's happening and how it impacts NBC News and Lauer as well as Farrow. The segment begins at the 4:00 mark.



2. Peacock's new head. Three weeks after unveiling its initial content offerings of library and original titles, the head of NBCUniversal's forthcoming streaming service is moving to a new position within the company. So why is a tech guy taking over the streamer? And what does this mean for the casual TV consumer? The analysis begins at the 13:04 mark.

3. Breaking down a Breaking Bad primer ahead of El Camino. Fienberg explains what Breaking Bad fans should watch before going to the theater or streaming Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Plus a look at the larger trend of TV shows becoming theatrically distributed feature films and what's coming up beyond Downton Abbey and El Camino. The primer starts at the 19:17 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Scott M. Gimple. This week, The Walking Dead chief content officer (and former showrunner) joins Goldberg and Fienberg to discuss the future of the massive franchise that now includes three scripted series, a feature film trilogy and talk show. The interview begins at the 25:45 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on El Camino and he and Goldberg gush over HBO's Succession ahead of its season two finale. Tune in at the 56:08 mark.

