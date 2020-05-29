'TV's Top 5': Inside the Mind of 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Central Park' Creator Loren Bouchard

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also speak with Mike Royce about 'Men of a Certain Age' and 'One Day at a Time.'

This week's five topics are:

1. Mike Royce interview.

The creator of TNT's late and great Men of a Certain Age joins the show to discuss his beloved dramedy's (years in the works) streaming debut and the latest on One Day at a Time. Starts at the 2:56 mark.

2. June TV preview.

This segment looks at the buzzy new and returning series set to debut in June, including a few final seasons and shows that changed platforms. Starts at the 15:39 mark.

3. Freeform's new leader.

Disney's younger-skewing basic cable network has a new president. This segment explores the state of the network and some larger questions that former Netflix exec Tara Duncan inherits. Begins at the 26:53 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Loren Bouchard.

The creator of Bob's Burgers joins the show this week for an interview (which took place in January) about his new Apple animated musical comedy Central Park. The conversation begins at the 33:35 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Central Park, Steve Carell's new comedy Space Force, the sophomore season of Hulu's critical darling Ramy and Bravo-turned-USA's Dirty John. Tune in at the 1:12:22 mark.

