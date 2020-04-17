'TV's Top 5': Inside the 'One World' Global Special and How 'Killing Eve' Grooms Showrunners

During this week's podcast, host Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by producer Audrey Morrissey to discuss the cross-network special and Suzanne Heathcote opens up about lessons from Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we continue to come to you remotely — via the wonders of Google Hangout and our incredible producers — as we do our part to keep a social distance in this uncertain time.

This week's five topics are:

1. Inside the One World: Together at Home special.

Audrey Morrissey dials in to discuss preparations for Saturday's One World: Together at Home special and fundraiser. To hear the veteran producer (The Voice, Songland) tell it, the two-hour, cross-network, star-studded global event is a "love letter" to healthcare workers and will humanize those on the frontlines of fighting the novel coronavirus. She also discusses how hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will play a role in delivering on themese of hope, unity and kindness.

The interview begins at the 4:31 mark.

2. Bad Robot's big streaming swing.

HBO Max is getting not one, not two but three new TV series from prolific producer J.J. Abrams as his Bad Robot banner instantly delivers on last year's $250 million overall deal. This segment explores the three shows and how they could help make a larger impact on the subscription platform.

The segment begins at the 16:14 mark.

3. Fox's unscripted swing.

The network this week gave birth to a dating show called Labor of Love, about a former Bachelor contestant who is ready to become a parent. This segment explores some of the other out-there unscripted formats as Dan revisits some of the more bonkers formats that he's covered in his career.

The look back begins at the 19:50 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Suzanne Heathcote.

The Killing Eve writer and exec producer joins the show this week via Google Hangout to discuss promoting the BBC America/AMC favorite amid a global pandemic. The interview also explores how Phoebe Waller-Bridge set the stage for using the series to help groom a new generation of (female) showrunners and how Heathcote is passing the baton.

The interview begins at the 26:59 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's #BlackAF, Too Hot to Handle and ESPN's The Last Dance.

Tune in at the 49:58 mark.

Coming next week: One, maybe two Showrunner Spotlight interviews! You'll have to listen to find out. (OK, we're in the process of booking them. It's been a week.)



Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.