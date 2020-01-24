'TV's Top 5': Inside 'Picard's' Launch and 'Better Call Saul's' Endgame

Michael Chabon (inset, left) of 'Star Trek: Picard' is this week's Showrunner Spotlight, while 'Better Call Saul' creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould join the show in an exclusive interview about the final season of the beloved AMC drama.

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by Michael Chabon in the Showrunner Spotlight and, in an exclusive interview, sit down with Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is winding down after an insanely busy crush of breaking news from streamers, cable and broadcast networks alike.

This week's five topics are:

1. Netflix's new "ratings."

Does two minutes really count as a view? Did 70 percent of one episode count as a view? In this segment, we explain why both metrics are, well, ridiculous. Plus, why would Netflix change a made-up statistic into even one that's more preposterous?

The segment begins at the 5:04 mark.

2. Inside Better Call Saul's endgame.

Of the seven Showrunner Spotlight interviews we did at TCA, we had an exclusive chat with Better Call Saul creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The nearly hour-long interview was so great that, in a first for TV's Top 5, we're splitting it in two parts. The first part, which is spoiler-free, features Gilligan and Gould discussing why the time was right to bring their Breaking Bad prequel to a close and how they plan to deal with the pressure of crafting an ending that can compare to how the flagship wrapped. (The second part of this interview will be a Showrunner Spotlight segment on Feb. 28 and discuss the first two episodes of the season, among other topics.)

The interview begins at the 10:58 mark.



3. Mailbag!

The new year has been a very busy one in terms of TV news. In this segment, we answer listener questions about Dick Wolf's Peacock library, why Dan hates awards show nominations, must-see content at the Sundance Film Festival and the status of a few rookie broadcast shows.

The listener Q&A begins at the 25:24 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Michael Chabon.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Star Trek: Picard captain joins the show this week to discuss his transition from books to television, why joining the Star Trek world is his dream job and what he hopes to do next now that he's got a TV overall deal and is developing his book The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay for Showtime.

The interview begins at the 37:06 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on the series finale of NBC's The Good Place and the new season of TBS' Simon Rich anthology Miracle Workers.

Tune in at the 55:30 mark.

Coming next week: The creator of Netflix's animated favorite BoJack Horseman, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, joins TV's Top 5 for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.

