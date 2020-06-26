'TV's Top 5': Inside 'Search Party's' Curious Path to HBO Max

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also discuss Hollywood's racial reckoning, Hulu's big "imports" and the best TV of 2020 (so far).

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Hulu's big imports.

Two more high-profile FX originals are making the move to the streamer's "FX on Hulu" programming hub. This segment explores what the moves mean for FX and looks at the strategy behind the decision.



2. TV's racial reckoning continues.

Animated comedies Central Park and Big Mouth both recast actresses who voiced mixed-race characters. Meanwhile, creators Tina Fey and Bill Lawrence both asked that episodes featuring blackface of their respective comedies 30 Rock and Scrubs be pulled from streaming and syndication. Jimmy Kimmel also issued an apology for impressions of celebrities including former NBA All-Star Karl Malone. This segment takes a look at the cultural change that continues to happen — and what took so long.

3. Showtime's Comey mistake and TV's lackluster second half of 2020.

The Comey Rule will air before the presidential election after Showtime reversed course on its planned post-election airdate following pressure from creatives including writer-director Billy Ray. The cabler also delayed The Good Lord Bird (again), while Hulu moved three buzzy shows to 2021. This segment takes a look at how Dan's five best TV series of 2020 are unlikely to change much in the coming months as original programming begins to dry up following the coronavirus production shutdown.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers join the show this week to discuss the third season of HBO Max comedy Search Party. The duo also discuss the curious path their critical darling comedy took from TBS to the WarnerMedia-backed streamer and how the season changed after it moved to a premium outlet. With season four already having completed production, the duo also discuss how much longer they'd like the series to run.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Search Party, HBO's I'll Be Gone In the Dark and PBS' And She Might Be Next.

