'TV's Top 5': Inside the Star-Studded World of 'Mrs. America'

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by showrunner Dahvi Waller to discuss the FX on Hulu limited series and also break down the series finales of two beloved comedies.

This week's five topics are:

1. How broadcast networks are adapting.

Production remains shut down and the pipeline for scripted and unscripted originals only has so much content left in it before the cupboards are bare. This segment looks at the ways in which the broadcast networks are looking to fill their respective scheduling holes.

The segment begins at the 4:29 mark.

2. Saying our farewells.

This week, TV viewers said farewell to ABC's Modern Family and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek. In this segment, Fienberg takes a critical look at how both shows ended and the legacies both leave behind.

Begins at the 13:36 mark.

3. Mailbag!

Given the reduction in the amount of breaking TV news, we're asking our loyal listeners to send us burning questions about the industry to help us fill the void. And you delivered! This segment explores topics including Passover-themed episodes to watch this week, the state of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer update, what "trash talk" looks like among TV critics and more.

Begins at the 22:59 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Dahvi Waller.

The Mrs. America showrunner stopped by in late February for an in-person interview (remember those?) to discuss her star-studded FX on Hulu limited series. The wide-ranging discussion starts with the pitch process for the series and how it landed at FX (and then moved to the streamer as part of the cable network's dedicated channel), why she opted to tell the story through a conservative lens, how she landed Cate Blanchett and, well, a killer cast and if the series could return for a second season.

The interview begins at the 38:15 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Mrs. America, HBO's Run, Netflix's Brews Brothers and more.|

Tune in starting at the 1:14:21 mark.

Coming next week: Suzanne Heathcote joins us for a Showrunner Spotlight interview about the third season of Killing Eve.

