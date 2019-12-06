'TV's Top 5': Inside the True Crime Wave With Apple's 'Truth Be Told' Boss

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also discuss ViacomCBS and NBC's 'America's Got Talent' woes, among other topics.

This week's five topics are:

1. Headlines. Since the show has been off since before Thanksgiving, this segment reviews the major headlines that happened over the Thanksgiving break— including major executive departures at Quibi and Cartoon Network — as well as a new wave of showrunner changes and cancellations that have happened over the past two weeks.

2. America's Got Talent investigation. This segment explores the cultural issues happening behind the scenes of NBC's top-rated reality competition show that led to Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough being dismissed after one season on the judges' table.

3. ViacomCBS has officially closed. The re-merger brings together brands including Showtime, MTV and CBS All Access, among many others. This segment explores the why behind the deal and what it could mean for TV viewers.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Nichelle Tramble Spellman. The exec producer behind Apple TV+'s Octavia Spencer drama Truth Be Told joins the show this week to discuss her love of true crime tales, bringing a book about a podcaster to television and touches on her involvement with HBO's controversial (and scrapped) drama Confederate. Spellman also opens up about working with her writer-producer husband, Malcolm, and how their experience at upstart streamers (Apple and Disney+, respectively) compared.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he touches on Michelle Wolf's Netflix stand-up special, the new season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Showtime's Work in Progress. (And come back next week when Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino join the show for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.)

