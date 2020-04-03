'TV's Top 5': Inside the World of Apple's 'Home Before Dark'

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by showrunner Dana Fox, preview what to watch in April and take a look at Quibi's launch with THR digital editor Natalie Jarvey.

This week's five topics are:

1. The Tiger King phenomenon.

The first breakout series of quarantine is here and it's Netflix's seven-part docuseries Tiger King. Dan, who reviewed the series, offers his (spoiler-free) thoughts about why he knew the doc would breakout and what about it is so appealing. Plus he looks at the parallels between how Making a Murderer took off and what Tiger King could learn from the former's success (and subsequent second season).

The segment begins at the 5:45 mark.

2. Quibi primer.

It's nearly go time for Quibi as the $2 billion shortform video platform, backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, officially launches Monday, April 6. THR digital editor and frequent Friend of the 5 Natalie Jarvey joins the show this week to preview what to expect from Quibi's launch, how a quarantined audience could help or hurt the service and how the stay at home crowd is expected to consume that content.

The segment begins at the 16:12 mark.

3. April TV preview.

The calendar has thankfully turned to April and scores of high-profile new cable and streaming series will help fill the void of the broadcast shows that ended with truncated seasons. This segment explores the scores of new series that will be here to entertain you as well as the four high-profile shows that are ending their runs.

The segment begins at the 25:35 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Dana Fox.

The Home Before Dark boss joins the show to discuss her Apple TV+ series about a nine-year-old journalist starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess. How much of the series is designed to be viewed as a family vs. for adults only? Plus how did the show come together and how does season one set up the already announced sophomore season?

The interview begins at the 33:40 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Amazon's Tales From the Loop and Apple's Home Before Dark. And for more of Dan's weekly recommendations, be sure to subscribe to THR's newly launched Now See This newsletter.

Tune in at the 1:10:42 mark.

Coming Next Week: Dahvi Waller, the showrunner of FX on Hulu's star-studded Mrs. America joins us for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.

