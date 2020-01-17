TV's Top 5: The Kings on 'Evil' and 'The Good Fight' — Plus Peacock and Press Tour Highlights

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is winding down after an insanely busy crush of breaking news from streamers, cable and broadcast networks alike.

This week's five topics are:

1. Peacock's unveiling.

In a two-hour presentation to investors, NBCUniversal finally pulled back the curtain on its forthcoming streaming service, Peacock. The platform has a launch date — well, two of them if we're being technical — and a tiered pricing structure featuring a free option and another that doesn't feature advertising. The media titan had full week, also locking up six Dick Wolf shows in the latest massive library deal, picking up multiple new shows and signing Seth MacFarlane to a nine-figure deal.

The analysis begins at the 4:35 mark.



2. Headlines from a very busy week at winter press tour.

The Television Critics Association's winter press tour marches toward its and pretty much every outlet who came through the frigid Pasadena ballroom to present new and returning shows to reporters came armed with a batshit crazy amount of news. Four shows scored multiple-season renewals and a few others were picked up before they even had a moment to premiere. Frequent TV's Top 5 punchline Snowpiercer got a premiere date. And we have some semblance of an understanding about the futures of DC Universe, Audience Network's originals and Cinemax.

Strap in, this is a packed segment — and it begins at the 13:04 mark.



3. The CW's rare move, explained.

The CW was the only broadcast network that didn't attend press tour yet it still managed to have a busy week. Days after renewing 13 shows for next season, network topper Mark Pedowitz was promoted to chairman and CEO in an acknowledgement of his growing role there. What's more, The CW did something it had never done before in its history: go straight to series on not one but two shows. With early straight-to-series orders for Walker and Arrow-verse offshoot Superman & Lois, the network may be getting a leg up on a potential writers' strike.

This segment, which begins at the 23:45 mark, explores why that's a smart move.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Robert and Michelle King.

The married writer-producers behind CBS' Evil, CBS All Access' The Good Fight and Showtime's upcoming Your Honor sit down for an extensive interview about hitting the TV network trifecta, why their broadcast show will always be a short order, what they learned from having a China storyline censored and how their professional partnership works.

The interview begins at the 27:59 mark.



5. Critic's Corner.

As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Sex Education, Apple's Little America, Fox's 911: Lone Star and Comedy Central's Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Tune in at the 1:04:30 mark.

Coming next week: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard joins TV's Top 5 for a Showrunner Spotlight interview, plus tune in to see if we've survived the end of TCA. Oh, and the Astros cheated. (Sorry, I had to.)

Coming next week: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard joins TV's Top 5 for a Showrunner Spotlight interview, plus tune in to see if we've survived the end of TCA. Oh, and the Astros cheated. (Sorry, I had to.)





