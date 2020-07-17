'TV's Top 5': Meet the Woman Behind Starz's Breakout 'P-Valley'

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg welcome showrunner Katori Hall and look at the latest ways in which the pandemic is impacting the TV industry.

This week's five topics are:

1. A tribute to Naya Rivera and Grant Imahara.

This segment honors the ways in which the Glee star and MythBusters host each impacted a number of communities.



2. The pandemic's latest impact on the TV world.

The dominoes continue to fall as the global pandemic has officially prompted USA Network to abandon plans for its Evel miniseries, while ABC and David E. Kelley moved production out of the U.S. and CBS is forced to remove a key element of its "fall schedule."

3. HBO Max takes a page from Disney+

HBO Max heading to Gotham City with Matt Reeves as the streamer looks to spinoff the director's Robert Pattinson-led The Batman for television. The strategy is a familiar one — and the backbone of Disney+'s scripted push with offshoots of its prized franchises including Star Wars and Marvel.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Katori Hall, the creator and showrunner of Starz's breakout P-Valley, joins the show for an interview about adapting her play into the critically praised stripper drama. Hall notes she spent years interviewing strippers and shopped the series to multiple outlets, receiving quick passes all over town before finding a home at Starz. The first time showrunner also opens up about the show's nudity and building a cast comfortable with skimpy costumes and dancing.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on CNN's United Shades of America, TNT's The Alienist sequel and Cursed on Netflix.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.