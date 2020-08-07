'TV's Top 5': NBC and Disney's Big Changes; Bill Lawrence Talks 'Ted Lasso'

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg break down a busy week of news and speak with the showrunner behind Apple's upcoming Jason Sudeikis comedy.

This week's five topics are:

1. NBC's major changes.

NBC Entertainment president Paul Telegdy is out after a more than 10-year run following a Hollywood Reporter story in which multiple current and former staffers claimed the executive and his top deputy fostered a toxic work culture. Telegdy's departure is part of a larger executive shake-up at NBCUniversal. This segment explores how the restructuring changes better position the company for the future and more.

2. Disney's big move.

After reporting a nearly $5 billion loss in the second quarter, Disney is moving big-budget feature Mulan to its streaming service, for a $30 fee. This segment explores the why behind it and looks at the larger landscape of how this could be a case study for the Mouse House.

3. Writers vs. Agencies wrapping up.

This week, ICM Partners signed the Writers Guild's franchise agreement, opening the door for the major agency to begin working with scribes — and ending the practice of packaging. This segment looks at what that means in the long run and what changed to open the door for the months-long stalemate to inch closer to a conclusion.



4. Showrunner Spotlight.

This week, veteran showrunner Bill Lawrence joins the show to preview what to expect from his forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso. Lawrence opens up about the Jason Sudeikis-led football comedy's unique path to the screen, how beloved sports movies — like Major League — influenced the show and how Marcus Mumford wound up contributing music to the series. Additionally, Lawrence opens up about his decision to pull episodes of Scrubs featuring blackface scenes, vetting talent in the wake of the Chris D'Elia allegations and more.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan's look at what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Hitmen andSurviving Jeffrey Epstein.



Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.




