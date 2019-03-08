'TV's Top 5' Podcast: A Tribute to Luke Perry, Plus the State of HBO and Comic Book-Inspired TV

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

1. Remembering Luke Perry. The Beverly Hills, 90210, and Riverdale star died Monday following a massive stroke. There has been an outpouring of tributes and moving think pieces about just how special he was as a human being and as an actor. Fienberg and Goldberg share what he meant to them as an actor and how he impacted the cast of The CW's Riverdale. Plus how will Fox's recently announced 90210 comedic revival be impacted? The segment starts at the 1:38-mark.



2. The state of HBO. This week, WarnerMedia announced that former NBC Entertainment president Bob Greenblatt would become chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment. Greenblatt now oversees HBO and Turner, both of which saw executives Richard Plepler and David Levy after each had spent 30 years with their respective cable networks. Greenblatt will also have oversight of WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service, which is being overseen by his friend and former Fox Broadcasting rival Kevin Reilly. Greenblatt reports directly to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey. Make no mistake, this is a huge position for Greenblatt and, for the first time, means HBO will no longer have the independence it once had under Plepler. So, what does this mean for HBO? Is this the end of HBO's so-called "boutique era"? The deep-dive begins at the 11:41-mark.



3. The future of comic book-based scripted television. This week, The CW put to rest rumors of Arrow's endgame when it confirmed that its previously announced eighth season would indeed be its last. And it will end with an abbreviated run of 10 episodes. Given the implosion of Netflix's Marvel universe and final seasons of DC's Gotham and Marvel's Legion, is television ushering in a second wave of more sophisticated (and darker) comic book series? The examination begins at the 18:49-mark.



4. Mad About You is being revived — on Spectrum. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt are reprising their roles in a limited series for the cable platform. Wait, what?! Yes, Spectrum — the exclusive home of the Dodgers — is also going to offer scripted originals including L.A.'s Finest and Mad About You in a bid to keep subscribers from cutting the cord or enticing new ones to jump cable providers. The explanation begins at the 27:13-mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his critical thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed, CBS All Access' The Good Fight, Netflix's Ricky Gervais vehicle After Life and Starz's Now Apocalypse. Tune in starting at the 33:03-mark.

