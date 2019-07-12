'TV's Top 5' Podcast: A Visit to 'Love Island' With the Head of CBS

Entertainment president Kelly Kahl joins hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg for a segment as this week's episode also dives into the 'Friends' move, 'Stranger Things' and San Diego Comic-Con.

This week's five topics are:

1. Friends is officially leaving Netflix. The former NBC comedy, a hit for Netflix, is — as expected — moving to WarnerMedia's newly named streaming platform HBO Max. What else is on the platform and how will Netflix ever survive? (Yes, that's sarcasm.) The analysis begins at the 4:06 mark.

2. San Diego Comic-Con TV preview. More than 60 TV panels will attempt to cut through an insanely cluttered weekend of events, activations and enough marketing materials to make even the casual fan dizzy. The segment starts at the 13:07 mark.

3. Stranger Things season three ratings sort of explained. It's Netflix's selective data vs. Nielsen's metrics, neither of which make a whole lot of sense. But in a larger sense, will there be a fourth season? And what should that be? The discussion begins at the 22-minute mark.

4. A visit to Love Island. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl joins TV's Top 5 for an interview about the network's big summer bet. Hear the executive's thoughts on the early ratings returns, how big of a swing it is to air an unscripted show five nights a week for a month, why it's airing in the summer (and not live) and expectations for a second season. The interview begins at the 30:53 mark.



5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, it's Dodgers-Red Sox! (And thoughts on season two of Starz's Sweetbitter, Aziz Ansari's puzzling Netflix stand-up special.) Tune in starting at the 42:14 mark.

