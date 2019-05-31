'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Adam Levine's 'The Voice' Exit, Explained

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode, the weekly podcast — hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg (that's me!) and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg — will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Adam Levine's surprising exit from The Voice. This week, THR senior television reporter Michael O'Connell joins the podcast to share the backstory that led to Levine turning his back on an estimated $30 million and why the Maroon 5 frontman said 16 seasons of the NBC singing competition was enough. The segment begins at the 2:42 mark.



2. Is there hope for this season's canceled broadcast shows? Lee Daniels shared that he's hoping to find a new home for Star, ABC (briefly) kicked the tires on a second season of Whiskey Cavalier and other studio chiefs are optimistic about other passed-over pilots and shows like Speechless. But what's the likelihood that any will live to see another day? The analysis begins at the 13:18 mark.



3. The Good Fight will finally air on CBS. The CBS All Access critical darling will air its freshman season on the linear network this summer. This segment explores why that's a win for everyone involved — leading lady Christine Baranski, CBS All Access, the broadcast network and producers Robert and Michelle King. The discussion begins at the 23:59 mark.

4. June TV preview. After HBO's Game of Thrones dominated the better part of April and May, many networks and streamers have loaded up on June premieres in what is a more crowded month than in the past. Need proof? The Handmaid's Tale, Pose, Luther, Perpetual Grace LTD, Tales of the City, Big Little Lies, Queen Sugar, Younger, Baskets, Too Old to Die Young, Jessica Jones, Los Espookys, City on a Hill, Euphoria, Yellowstone, Years and Years, Legion, The Rook and What Just Happened are a mere sampling of the crowded June field. The breakdown begins at the 32:38 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's When they See Us, HBO's Deadwood movie and The Handmaid's Tale. Tune in at the 39:29 mark.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

TV's Top 5 is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; genre reporter Josh Wigler's newly launched Series Regular (which continues its focus on Game of Thrones); crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; and Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history. Other podcasts are in the works.