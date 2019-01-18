'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Comcast's Streaming Plan, 'Star Trek' Expansion

The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg, host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).

In every episode, the weekly podcast — hosted by THR's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg — will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

The Jan. 18 episode of TV's Top 5 leads off with what the return topic for Game of Thrones means for its Emmy chances and how big-ticket franchises are becoming increasingly valuable to emerging platforms like Star Trek on CBS All Access (starting at the 26-second mark).

Goldberg and Fienberg also welcome THR digital media editor Natalie Jarvey to break down Comcast's entry into the streaming space (7:09). For this week's third topic, Fienberg previews what to expect on the TV front as he heads to a number of screenings at the Sundance Film Festival (14:11).

Goldberg handles the fourth topic with a preview of the broadcast networks' pilot season (20:48).

The episode wraps with Fienberg's regular "Critic's Corner" segment featuring his recommendations of the week (27:19).

