'TV's Top 5' Podcast: When Hits End Early and the Evolution of LGBTQ Storytelling

1. Surprising final season announcements, explained. NBC's The Good Place and Comedy Central's Corporate — two critically praised series — will both wrap their runs with far fewer seasons than many anticipated. Meanwhile, Netflix renewed Russian Doll for a second season despite the Natasha Lyonne-led comedy ending with a bow after its first run. Goldberg and Fienberg explain the variety of reasons that played into why behind all three decisions. The analysis begins at the 3:54 mark.

2. Pride month and the evolution of LGBTQ storytelling. June is LGBTQ Pride month, and TV's Top 5 welcomes Vida creator/showrunner Tanya Saracho to the podcast to discuss how LGBTQ storytelling — and love scenes — have evolved since Ellen's famous "Puppy Episode" broke ground (and lost advertisers) in 1997. The discussion begins at the 13:29 mark.

3. Network Check-In: BET. This week, news broke that the Viacom-owned cable network will launch a streaming service in the fall. The platform will feature originals like First Wives Club and content from Tyler Perry as well as content from other Viacom brands like MTV and Comedy Central. So how will the service impact the linear network and how has the network been faring under new president Scott Mills? The deep dive begins at the 27:35 mark.

4. Quibi's busy week. Fienberg and Goldberg explain what Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's shortform service is and why news of Steven Spielberg's new horror show — Spielberg After Dark — has turned into a meme. The segment begins at the 35:53 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Cinemax's Jett, HBO's Los Espookys and Euphoria and Showtime's City on a Hill. Tune in at the 45:22 mark.

