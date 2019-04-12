'TV's Top 5' Podcast: How Disney+ Stacks Up, Plus a 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Preview

The entire 660-episode library of 'The Simpsons' will live alongside 'Star Wars,' Marvel and Pixar fare, among lots more, on Disney+.

1. Disney+ just dropped the mic. With a nearly four-hour presentation, Disney didn't need stars like J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Aniston to impress Hollywood — and Wall Street. Instead, the House that Mickey built allowed its massively popular brands to do all the talking. Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar AND The Simpsons, oh my! Goldberg and Fienberg put Disney's new streaming platform in context as it compares with Netflix, Apple and the upcoming WarnerMedia (and Comcast). The analysis begins at the 2:12 mark.



2. What's a packaging fee? As the Writers Guild and agencies continue to go head to head over packaging fees, Goldberg and Fienberg explain the issue at the center of the fight that could have a massive impact on writers amid the height of staffing season. The breakdown begins at the 16:13 mark.

3. Network check-in: AMC. In the first of a new recurring segment, Goldberg and Fienberg put AMC under the microscope after a week that saw the basic cable network order a third show in The Walking Dead franchise and end Preacher at a time when The Son and Into the Badlands are both wrapping their respecting runs. The conversation begins at the 22:58 mark.



4. Game of Thrones final season preview. Fienberg and Goldberg are joined by THR's Westeros correspondent and Series Regular podcast host Josh Wigler for a conversation about what to really expect from the final season (here's a hint: lots of death). The spirited deep dive begins at the 32:11 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his critical thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Special and more. Tune in starting at the 42:47 mark.

