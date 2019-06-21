'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Inside J.J.'s Big Deal, TCA Nominations and More

J.J. Abrams (left), FX's 'Pose' and Trevor Noah are subjects of discussion on this week's episode of 'TV's Top 5' podcast.

Executive editor, television, Lacey Rose also joins hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg for a segment on recent cover stories about Trevor Noah and Showtime's "The Loudest Voice."

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode, the weekly podcast — hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg (that's me!) and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg — will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. J.J. Abrams' big $500 million overall deal. The prolific writer, director and producer is in final negotiations to renew his deal with WarnerMedia in TV's latest nine-figure deal. Goldberg breaks down why that figure is so large with insight from John Wells (Shameless, ER), who this week spoke openly about his own nine-figure deal with the studio. The analysis begins at the 3:30 mark.

2. Television Critics Association's annual awards nominations. Fienberg, who also happens to be president of the TCA, offers an insightful look at the class of 2019 and looks at some big omissions (Ramy) and surprises (no drama nom for Game of Thrones). The deep dive begins at the 10:56 mark.

3. Inside Trevor Noah's world. Making her TV's Top 5 debut, THR's executive editor, television, Lacey Rose joins the podcast for an insightful segment about Trevor Noah's sprawling career and her work on this week's cover story. Rose also offers a behind-the-scenes look at Showtime's Roger Ailes miniseries The Loudest Voice and details her account of interviewing star Russell Crowe in full Ailes makeup. The discussion begins at the 19:47 mark.

4. Mailbag! Have a TV question? Email us at TVsTop5@THR.com. This week, we field listener questions about showrunner changes, the race for the next Game of Thrones and … shows to recommend for aliens (yes, really). The segment begins at the 33:22 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on HBO's Years and Years and Netflix's Mr. Iglesias. Tune in starting at the 47:34 mark.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.