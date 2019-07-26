'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Inside Robin Thede's 'Sketch Show' Journey; Comic-Con and TCA Highlights

This week, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg welcome the comedian to the show for an interview about her career and upcoming comedy.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode, the weekly podcast — hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg (that's me!) and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg — will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. San Diego Comic-Con takeaways. AMC went to great lengths to illustrate that while The Walking Dead comic ended, the franchise is here to stay. Agents of SHIELD was left out of Marvel's big Saturday night presentation. Game of Thrones was there, too, though without any fanfare (and with an actor who blamed the media for the backlash). Who cut through? What are the big industry highlights? The breakdown begins at the 3:27 mark.



2. Early highlights from TCA. The Television Critics Association's summer press tour is officially underway and there's a lot to talk about — and that's just from HBO as programming president Casey Bloys addressed the director controversy on season two of Big Little Lies and the divisive Game of Thrones final season. The discussion begins at the 15:24 mark.

3. Understanding Netflix's latest cancellations. Join us as we pour one out for Designated Survivor, which has the distinction of having been canceled twice on two different platforms, wrapping its three-season run with a mere five different showrunners. Plus what happened with Tuca and Bertie? The critically adored animated comedy boasts a rare 100 percent on RottenTomatoes and was canceled after one season. The segment begins at the 26:32 mark.

4. Spotlight Interview: Robin Thede. The creator, writer, showrunner and star of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show joins us for an interview during which she discusses the lessons she learned from a challenging past few years that included cancellations of BET's The Rundown and Comedy Central's The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore. Thede also reveals how her audition for Saturday Night Live helped inform her history-making HBO series, which serves as the first sketch comedy that boasts an all-black cast and creative team. The interview begins at the 35:23 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Epix's Batman prequel Pennyworth and the final season of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. Tune in starting at the 56:39 mark.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.





