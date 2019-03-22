'TV's Top 5' Podcast: The Latest on Efforts to Save 'One Day at a Time'

"One Day at a Time" exec producer Mike Royce (inset) joins "TV's Top 5" this week to provide the latest on efforts to find the canceled Netflix comedy a new home.

Executive producer Mike Royce joins The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg for this week's podcast, which also looks at the Disney-Fox deal, pilot season and Apple's streaming plans.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

The weekly podcast — hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg— will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Disney's $71.3 billion Fox deal is officially official. The House that Mickey built has acquired Fox assets including its film and TV studios, FX, National Geographic, Indian TV giant Star India and Fox's 30 percent stake in Hulu. The latter gives Disney a majority control of Hulu at 60 percent, with Comcast and AT&T's Warner Media controlling 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. So, what does this mean for diehard TV fans? The breakdown begins at the 2:06 mark.

2. The latest on efforts to save One Day at a Time. It's been a week since Netflix canceled the beloved Latino-themed reboot of Norman Lear's iconic comedy and producers Sony TV's efforts to find a new home for the show have been hampered by a clause in its Netflix deal that limits its ability to move to a different platform. One Day at a Time exec producer Mike Royce (Enlisted, Men of a Certain Age and Everybody Loves Raymond) joins the podcast this week to share the latest on efforts to find the show a new home. "There's a lot of stuff going on — pilot season, a merger — there's reasons why getting the exact level of interest is not coming super quickly but we're hot on the trail," Royce tells TV's Top 5. "The phone has been ringing." The analysis and interview starts at the 11:49 mark.

3. Broadcast pilot season check-in. At the midway point of pilot season, the broadcast networks have now all largely completed their casts and more than 60 comedies and dramas have begun or are about to start production. One of the big takeaways has been an overall lack of big-name stars willing to do broadcast. So who are the stars who bypassed straight-to-series orders at cable and streaming platforms and are willing to gamble on a broadcast pilot being picked up to series? Which are the pilots that are getting early buzz? The analysis begins at the 27:45 mark.

4. Apple preview. The tech giant has spent upward of $1 billion on content and, on March 25, will formally unveil its plans for TV and film releases. How will Apple's original programming be released? How much will it cost? Who else is participating? Which high-profile shows will be the first out of the gate? The preview begins at the 36-minute mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his critical thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's The OA, FX's What We Do in the Shadows and NBC's Abby's. Tune in starting at the 40:36 mark.

