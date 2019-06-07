'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Live From the ATX Festival With NBC's Scripted Chiefs

'TV's Top 5' hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg following a live recording of the podcast Thursday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

This week, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg recorded in front of a live audience in Austin and are joined by NBC's Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta as well as festival founders Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode, the weekly podcast — hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg (that's me!) and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg — will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, Goldberg and Fienberg take the podcast on the road for the first time and recorded Thursday afternoon in front of a live audience at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

This week's five topics are:



1. Inside the ATX TV Festival. Co-founders Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland join the podcast to discuss the origins of the festival, how hard it is planning the beloved reunion panels (see Gilmore Girls, Felicity and this year's Greek) as well as their goals for next year's ninth season. (Hint: More reunions!) The segment begins at the 1:47 mark.

2. News of the Week. It was a busy week for cancellations, with series including DC Universe's Swamp Thing, Syfy's Happy and Deadly Class, Amazon's Sneaky Pete and Netflix's The Ranch all coming to an end. So, what's going on within Syfy and why would Amazon ax one of its most popular shows? The analysis begins at the 12:00 mark.

3. Mailbag, live! Goldberg and Fienberg answer questions from a well-known listener as well as from the savvy ATX panel attendees, addressing why previous seasons of Veronica Mars aren't on Hulu, the state of Amazon and if social media campaigns from fans can really help save a canceled show. The Q&A begins at the 18:35 mark.

4. The state of NBC. Fienberg and Goldberg welcome NBC scripted co-presidents Liza Katz and Tracey Pakosta to discuss fan campaigns, lessons from This Is Us knock-offs and how development season is being impacted by the feud over packaging fees and affiliated studios between writers and agents. The discussion begins at the 34:50 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Designated Survivor's return on Netflix and the sophomore seasons of FX's Pose and HBO's Big Little Lies. Tune in at the 42:52 mark.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.

