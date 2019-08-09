'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Mike Schur Opens Up About His Growing Universe

This week, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also unpack the 'Game of Thrones' duo's new overall deal and talk Emmys and TCA Awards.

This week, Goldberg and Fienberg dive into some of the big headlines to come from the semi-annual confab. This week's five topics are:

1. FX's American Crime Story: Impeachment and its proximity to the 2020 presidential election.Easily the biggest news to come out of the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, the Monica Lewinsky-produced season has already drawn criticism. Does it matter that it's airing weeks before the presidential election? Plus Fienberg already has all three leads penciled in for Emmy recognition — in 2021. The discussion begins at the 2:59 mark.

2. The Game of Thrones creators cash in.Netflix won the bidding war for an overall deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss — but is being fourth in line after three Star Wars feature films worth an estimated $200 million? Plus are they the Bryce Harper of TV? The analysis begins at the 11:11 mark.

3. The Emmys go host-less and TCA Awards highlights. Fox follows ABC's Oscar telecast by bypassing a host, while outgoing TCA president Fienberg goes inside the critics' group's annual awards and how that could be a precursor for Emmy night. The segment begins at the 22:37 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Mike Schur.The creator of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation joins TV's Top 5 for the latest Showrunner Spotlight interview. In this segment, Schur opens up about his growing TV roster that includes NBC rookie comedy Sunnyside, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Master of None. Not to use the "b" word but Schur touches on his TV brand, excitement about fostering other showrunners and shares his thoughts about The Office becoming a hit a second time. Plus, given the current political state of the country, would he revisit Parks and Recreation to see how Leslie Knope would fair in a divided landscape? The interview begins at the 30:21 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Fox's BH90210, AMC's Lodge 49 and The Terror as well as HBO's Succession. Tune in starting at the 59:39 mark.

