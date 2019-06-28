'TV's Top 5' Podcast: 'One Day at a Time' Boss on Its Stunning Revival

Hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also break down why 'The Office' is leaving Netflix (and which library titles could be next to go) and offer an early look at this year's Emmy contenders with THR's awards analyst Scott Feinberg.

1.One Day at a Time's historic comeback. Exec producer and co-showrunner Mike Royce joins TV's Top 5 for a Q&A about the rebooted Norman Lear comedy's revival at Pop TV some four months after Netflix's shocking cancellation. How did it come together? Did he ever give up hope? Plus what was Lear's response to learning the revival would air on the show's original home at CBS? The interview begins at the 3:05 mark.

2.The Office's big move, explained. As expected, the former NBC comedy will leave Netflix at the end of 2020 and move to NBCUniversal's forthcoming (and unnamed) streaming platform. Here's how the deal went down and which shows could move to other platforms. The analysis begins at the 15:44 mark.

3.Cable, streaming and broadcast summer strategies. Cable networks and streamers have bulked up on originals in the typically little-watched season — new seasons of hits like Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black and even a Veronica Mars revival are joined by Suits and other fan-favorites — as broadcast networks ramp up on low-cost originals in July. The deep dive begins at the 25:39 mark.

4. Early Emmy preview. Now that the submission window for Emmy nominations has closed, THR's awards analyst Scott Feinberg joins TV's Top 5 this week for a discussion about which shows could make the cut and earn surprise nominations. The discussion begins at the 36:19 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Showtime's The Loudest Voice and Starz's The Rook. Tune in starting at the 57:50 mark.

Note:TV's Top 5 will be taking the Independence Day holiday off. We'll be back with new weekly episodes starting July 12.

