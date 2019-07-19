'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Unpacking the Emmy Nominations (From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Schitt's Creek')

This week, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg also preview what to expect from the Television Critics Association's summer press tour and discuss the latest highlights (and lowlights) in the Streaming Wars.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode, the weekly podcast — hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg (that's me!) and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg — will feature five topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines, as well as provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. The Emmy nominations have arrived. HBO and Game of Thrones set records. Schitt's Creek cut through, and The Handmaid's Tale took advantage of a new Emmy rule. Plus, broadcast sinks and more thoughts on the good and bad of the nominations. The discussion begins at the 3:41 mark.

2. The latest on the Streaming Wars. Gossip Girl on HBO Max. A.P. Bio revived on NBC's streaming service. Netflix's losses (and cancellations). Amazon's Jack(s). Who's doing what and why as the focus of many services attempting to rival Netflix begin to come into focus. (Yes, this will be the first of a regular "This Week in the Streaming Wars" segment.) The segment begins at the 18:51 mark.

3. 13 Reasons Why gets an edit — two years later. Why would Netflix remove the controversial suicide scene depicted in the season one finale of a show that came out two years ago? Is this the streamer's latest effort to be more mindful of its subscribers? The conversation begins at the 29:48 mark.

4. TCA preview. No, not the Teen Choice Awards but the Television Critics Association's summer press tour is upon us. Running July 23 through Aug. 8, broadcast, cable and premium networks — and yes, some streamers — will present new and returning series in a bid to woo a room filled with 200 reporters and critics. Fienberg, who will wrap his run as TCA president with this tour, and Goldberg preview the most anticipated panels (will HBO's Casey Bloys be asked about the Big Little Lies director controversy?) and how networks and stars can best use the platform to break through the crowded landscape. The preview starts at the 35:30 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Last Chance U and HBO's impressive summer documentary slate. Tune in starting at the 42:46 mark.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email Goldberg and Fienberg with any topics or questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.





