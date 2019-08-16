'TV's Top 5': Pop President on 'Schitt's Creek's' Hot Streak, Plus Viacom/CBS Deal Explained

This week, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also address some big changes in the executive suites at AMC and ABC and respond to listener questions in a recurring Mailbag segment.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode of the weekly podcast hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) select four current topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines and, for the fifth segment, provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Viacom/CBS merger, explained. THR executive editor Matthew Belloni joins TV's Top 5 for a segment breaking down the latest multimillion-dollar merger to sweep through the entertainment industry. How will the Viacom-CBS deal impact TV viewers? What does this mean for top franchises like Star Trek? And how will this impact the (man) streaming services and cable networks involved owned by both conglomerates? The deep dive begins at the 3:45 mark.

2. Inside AMC and ABC's executive changes. David Madden is out at AMC and Simran Sethi is reteaming with Karey Burke, this time at ABC. What do both moves mean for their respective networks? The segment begins at the 16:29 mark.

3. Mailbag! In a recurring segment, Goldberg and Fienberg answer listener questions about the TV industry. Topics this week include Netflix's attempt to find its own Gilmore Girls; what the mega-showrunner deals mean for creative control and summer guilty pleasures. The Q&A begins at the 22:26 mark. And reminder! If you have a question for the Mailbag, please email us at TVsTop5@THR.com.

4. Inside Pop TV's hot streak. Pop TV president Brad Schwartz sits down with TV's Top 5 for an in-depth interview about the basic cable network's winning streak with Schitt's Creek, Flack and, coming next year, One Day at a Time. How does a Canadian import suddenly cut through at the Emmys? Will the show go on past its upcoming sixth and final season? How much has that show — and the news of One Day at a Time's resurgence — helped people find the network? How many more scripted originals does Schwartz want on the network? The interview begins at the 34:56 mark.

5.Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Mindhunter and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Tune in starting at the 1:07:52 mark.

