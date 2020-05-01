'TV's Top 5': 'Rick and Morty' Duo on Their New Hulu Comedy; Hank Azaria Bids Farewell to 'Brockmire'

'Rick and Morty' duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan discuss Hulu's 'Solar Opposites' (left), while Hank Azaria talks the final season of 'Brockmire' on this week's podcast.

This week's five topics are:

1. Hollywood's path back to production.

THR senior writer and Friend of the 5 Bryn Sandberg returns to the show for a segment that explores the ways in which film and TV production could resume. From the demise of globe-trotting shows to sequestering casts and crew, a wide range of ways forward are all on the table.

The segment begins at the 5:12 mark.

2. Parks and Recreation's special return.

If you haven't watched this week's one-off scripted Parks and Rec reunion, beware! Dan and I each have differing thoughts on the special as we debate the merits and its value.

The discussion begins at the 16:43 mark.

3. Hank Azaria says farewell to Brockmire.

Ahead of the series finale of his IFC comedy, Azaria joins the show this week for a wide-ranging interview that incudes saying farewell to the series that was originally supposed to be a movie, how the show plotted its final run and his thoughts on how and if baseball season can successfully return.

The interview begins at the 25:21 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

The co-creators of Hulu's Solar Opposites join the show to discuss the long road to the screen for their Hulu comedy, what they're able to get away with on a streamer that they can't do on Adult Swim and if there would ever be a crossover with Rick and Morty.

The interview begins at the 57:07 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts on what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's Hollywood, Amazon's Upload and Showtime's Billions.

Tune in starting at the 1:33:22 mark.



