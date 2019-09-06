'TV's Top 5': Streaming Highs and Lows; the Bigger Message of 'Mixed-ish'

Ryan Murphy has a bunch of new stuff in the works at Netflix; 'Mixed-ish' showrunner Karin Gist (inset) joins 'TV's Top 5' for an interview this week.

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg break down what to watch in September and welcome Karin Gist for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode of the weekly podcast hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) select four current topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines and, for the fifth segment, provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. September TV preview. Broadcast's new and returning favorites are back in action as an already cluttered landscape gets even more insane with multiple cable and high-profile streaming series joining the fray. What are the most anticipated new and returning series? Can anything cut through in a landscape with more than 100 shows returning/debuting this month? The segment begins at the 2:52 mark.

2. Streaming highs and lows. In a somewhat sluggish post-Labor Day week, the streamers dominated the headlines. Goldberg and Fienberg break down which shows were scrapped, which broadcast stars are doing a streaming show next and why Amazon's Lord of the Rings remains top secret. The discussion begins at the 14:25 mark.



3. Mailbag! In this recurring segment, Fienberg and Goldberg answer listener questions about Netflix's binge model, the evolving nature of Hulu's partnerships and … Star Trek. The Q&A begins at the 27:02 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Karin Gist. This week, the Mixed-ish showrunner speaks with TV's Top 5 about ABC's Black-ish prequel, working with Shonda Rhimes, Lee Daniels and Kenya Barris, avoiding being pigeonholed as a drama or comedy writer and why she gave up her law career for television. The interview begins at the 38:04 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's The Spy and HBO's The Deuce. Tune in at the 55:29 mark.

