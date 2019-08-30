'TV's Top 5': Summer Winners and Losers Plus 'SNL' Turnover

This week, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also discuss the (many) big headlines around Disney+ and welcome 'David Makes Man's' Dee Harris-Lawrence for a Showrunner Spotlight segment.

Welcome back to TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

In every episode of the weekly podcast hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) select four current topics that are top of mind in the TV industry and go inside the latest headlines and, for the fifth segment, provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Disney+ continues aggressively court subscribers. Three more Marvel shows, a new Lizzie McGuire, Ewan McGregor returning for a new Star Wars show and the entire Disney animated feature film vault are the latest high-profile additions to Disney's forthcoming streaming service. With so many impressive TV headlines coming out of D23, it's no wonder there were multiple (lengthy) lines to sign up for the service ahead of its November launch. In this segment, Goldberg and Fienberg discuss how Disney's strategy is already winning over potential subscribers and how Apple's (questionable) strategy compares.

2. Saturday Night Live season 45 preview. Leslie Jones is leaving, Kate McKinnon is staying and holy crap, Eddie Murphy is returning (to host) after more than three decades. What will Jones' exit mean? Does McKinnon even need to stay anymore? And is Kenan Thompson a true franchise lifer?

3. Summer TV winners and losers. It's Labor Day, which means the end of summer — and a good reason to look back at the highs and (many) lows of the past few months. Netflix, Syfy, Pose and FX, broadcast TV, HBO, Hulu and Veronica Mars, YouTube, Yellowstone and sketch shows dominated the conversation this summer, but not all of them are winners.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Dee Harris-Lawrence.The writer/exec producer on OWN's David Makes Man is a first-time showrunner after getting her start working for Quincy Jones (yes, really) and ditching a career working in aerospace. Harris-Lawrence opens up about the opportunities that have come from the Peak TV era, the casting process for finding breakout star Akili McDowell, getting emails from Oprah and her upbringing working on shows like New York Undercover, Zoo and Zero Hour, among others.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Netflix's The Dark Crystal, Hulu's Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga and Amazon's Carnival Row.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.

