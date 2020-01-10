'TV's Top 5': Tim Minear Takes '911' to Texas, Plus John Landgraf on the State of Peak TV

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also break down the latest headlines coming from the Television Critics Association's winter press tour (and beyond).

This week, we're coming to you from Pasadena, where the winter edition of the Television Critics Association's press tour is currently underway. With the holidays behind us, the news is coming fast and furious so there's a lot to break down.

This week's five topics are:

1. Peak TV volume update.

Last year, a whopping 532 scripted originals aired in the U.S. — another record. This segment explores where the gains (and losses) are and what to expect for 2020 total volume (hint: much more!). Plus Quibi — aka "quick bites" — offers a hint of just how much content the shortform streamer will debut when it launches in April (hint: a lot!) and Audience Network — yes, the platform you've likely never heard of — calls it quits.

The segment begins at the 5:04 mark.

2. John Landgraf interview.

The FX CEO stops in for a brief interview about what "FX on Hulu" means for both the linear network and parent company Disney. The so-called "Mayor of Television" opens up about the advantages and his hopes for the industry to change to reflect the platform agnostic approach many media companies, like Disney, are taking amid the streaming revolution.

The interview begins at the 10:57 mark.

3. ABC's TCA announcements, explained.

Entertainment president Karey Burke returned to press tour armed with a slew of announcements and a clear narrative to bring more live programming to her broadcast network. This segment breaks down all the headlines — including a music-focused Bachelor spinoff — and, yes, offers a look at the future of Marvel on the Disney-owned broadcast network.

The segment begins at the 26:56 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Tim Minear.

The prolific writer-producer sits down with us to discuss Fox's 911 spinoff, Lone Star, building a franchise out of the procedural and staying with 20th TV as his fellow producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk decamped for Netflix. Minear, best known on Twitter as @CancelledAgain, also discusses his run of one-and-done shows and lessons he took from his experiences working on iconic hits like Buffy, Angel, Firefly, Wonderfalls andThe Shield, also opens up about working with such producersas Murphy, Joss Whedon and Shawn Ryan and shares a must-hear story about his secret experience on Fox's mega-flop Terra Nova.

The interview begins at the 33:52 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay, HBO's The Outsider and two must-see shows that snuck under the radar over the holidays.

Tune in at the 1:02:19 mark.

Coming next week: Robert and Michelle King of Evil (CBS) and The Good Fight (CBS All Access) join TV's Top 5 for a Showrunner Spotlight interview, plus more highlights — and lowlights? — from the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Yep, we'll still be here. Send help.

