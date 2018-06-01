'Twilight' Creator Exits Starz's 'The Rook' Amid Showrunner Change

Stephenie Meyer has left 'The Rook' as Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher join the spy thriller as new showrunners.

Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer is exiting her own Starz series The Rook.

The author, who had brought the spy thriller to studio Lionsgate via her production company, is said to be stepping away due to creative differences on the project. In addition, Stephen Garrett, who was originally set to serve as showrunner, has been replaced by Lisa Zwerling (Betrayal) and Karyn Usher (Bones). Garrett, however, will still serve as an executive producer on The Rook.

The series, based on Daniel O’Malley’s novel, is currently shooting its first two episodes in London and is slated to air sometime in 2019. Zwerling and Usher will now exec produce the drama via their Carpool Entertainment production company. The pair already have an overall deal at Lionsgate TV.

The Rook centers on Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up in London with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of dead bodies around her. When she discovers she’s a high ranking official in the Checquy, Britain’s secret service for people with paranormal abilities, she’ll have to navigate the dangerous and complex world of the agency to uncover who wiped her memory and why she’s a target.

The cast of The Rook includes Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman and Jon Fletcher. Playwrights and screenwriters Sam Holcroft and Al Muriel penned the adaptation and will serve as co-executive producers. Kari Skogland, meanwhile, is directing the debut episode.