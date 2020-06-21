This Week in TV: 'The Twilight Zone,' BET Awards, 'Doom Patrol'

The Daytime Emmys and HBO's 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark' are also set for the week of June 22.

The second season of Jordan Peele's take on a TV classic arrives in the week of June 22. So does a second wave of shows on the month-old HBO Max, and CBS has a pair of awards shows — including a simulcast of the BET Awards, airing on a broadcast network for the first time.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Jordan Peele reanimated The Twilight Zone in 2019 on CBS All Access, and the anthology series returns for a second run on Thursday. As he did in the first season, Peele takes on the Rod Serling role of narrator, popping up briefly to set up and close episodes. He also wrote an episode called "Downtime" that stars Morena Baccarin (Homeland), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep).

Also among the cast for season two are Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Topher Grace, Kylie Bunbury, Jurnee Smollett Bell, Ethan Embry, Billy Porter, Jenna Elfman and Chris Meloni. All 10 episodes debut Thursday.

Also on streaming …

British cooking competition Crazy Delicious (Wednesday, Netflix) includes an edible set. HBO Max launches four shows Thursday: Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO, the first in a set of four specials based on the beloved Cartoon Network show; season two of DC Comics series Doom Patrol; kids' show Esme & Roy; and season three of former TBS series Search Party. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Friday). Season three of German supernatural drama Dark premieres Saturday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Awards: For the first time, the annual BET Awards will be simulcast on a broadcast network when CBS airs them at 8 p.m. June 28. (They'll also air on BET and other ViacomCBS cable channels). Amanda Seales (Insecure) will host the show; Drake is the leading nominee.

Also on CBS, the Daytime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. Friday. The women of The Talk — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — host.

Returning: Penn & Teller: Fool Us kicks off its seventh season at 9 p.m. Monday on The CW. It's preceded by Whose Line Is It Anyway at 8 p.m., beginning its summer run after a monthlong hiatus.

On cable …

New: HBO's I'll Be Gone in the Dark (10 p.m. June 28) is based on the late true-crime writer Michelle McNamara's book of the same title. The six-part docuseries is both an examination of the Golden State Killer case that she helped crack and a portrait of her life and obsession with the case. It includes footage of McNamara discussing the case and her work and interviews with her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, investigators and others who knew her.

Also new: TLC further stretches the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with B90 Strikes Back (8 p.m. Monday), in which participants from the recent, record-setting Before the 90 Days season watch and react to the episodes. TBS' Celebrity Show-Off (10 p.m. Tuesday) has a group of celebs compete to see whose self-created online content can rack up the most views and likes.

Final season: OWN's megachurch family drama Greenleaf begins its fifth and final run at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Returning: After pausing midway through its season to complete postproduction remotely, Showtime's Black Monday returns to finish out season two at 10 p.m. June 28.

In case you missed it …

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi combines food and politics in her Hulu series Taste the Nation. Spending each episode in a different region — including El Paso, South Carolina's low country and San Francisco — she explores how immigrants and descendants of slaves defined (and continue to define) what "American food" is. All 10 episodes are streaming on Hulu.