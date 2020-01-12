'Twilight Zone' Sets Star-Studded Cast for Season 2

Chris Meloni and Billy Porter will each appear in an episode of CBS All Access' 'Twilight Zone.'

Billy Porter, Chris Meloni, Joel McHale and Jimmi Simpson are among the faces set to appear in the sophomore anthology from Jordan Peele.

Season two of CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone is coming into focus.

The streaming service on Sunday announced Sunday that the sophomore anthology will feature the likes of Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata. Each will appear in an episode of the 10-episode second season, which is due at a date to be determined in 2020.

Additionally, Twilight Zone exec producer and narrator Jordan Peele has also written an episode for the upcoming season. It will be called Downtime and feature Baccarin (Deadpool), Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hale.

Here are details of select season two episodes and casting for each:

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo and Tony Hale (Veep)

Written by Jordan Peele

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Daniel Sunjata (Graceland), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie), and Billy Porter (Pose)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person)

Written by Alex Rubens

Episode: “8”

Starring Joel McHale (Community)

Written by Glen Morgan

Episode: “Among the Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Gillian Jacobs (Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini