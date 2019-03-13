Tyler Lepley Joins Starz Pole Dancer Drama 'P-Valley' as Series Regular

Katori Hall's series takes an unapologetic look at the lives of strip club dancers working in the Dirty Delta.

Tyler Lepley, who is best known for his role on OWN's and Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, is joining Starz drama P-Valley as a series regular.

Katori Hall created the pole dancing series, based on her play Pussy Valley, which the premium cable network ordered to series late last year after it was in development since August 2016. Chernin Entertainment is behind the series that takes an unapologetic look at the lives of strip club dancers working in the Dirty Delta.

Lepley, repped by ICM, will join stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) and Nicco Annan in the scripted original.

Hall will executive produce alongside consulting producer Khaliah Neal, with Patrik-Ian Polk acting as a co-executive producer. Music video director Karena Evans (Drake's "Nice for What") helmed the premiere.

P-Valley was ordered with the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Hightown, joining the network's other scripted offerings including Outlander, Power and Counterpart.